Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Pegasystems worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 211,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,029. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

