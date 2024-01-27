Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.45. The stock had a trading volume of 261,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average of $266.97. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

