Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.58 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

LIN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.04. 1,146,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

