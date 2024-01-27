Lincoln National Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,230. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.