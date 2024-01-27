Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,249 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

