Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 352,680 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 85,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,181. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

