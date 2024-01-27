Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.16. 7,775,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

