Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

