StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 813,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consolidated Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

