StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 813,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
