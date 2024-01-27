CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,484,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

