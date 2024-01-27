Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after buying an additional 483,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 249,758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. 2,030,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

