Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $618,000. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 59,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Block by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 2,288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial cut their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Block Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Block stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 11,500,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

