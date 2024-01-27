StockNews.com Upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Buy

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $55.73. 847,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,480. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after buying an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after buying an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.