Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Core Scientific Stock Up 7.8 %

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 2,307,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Scientific by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,251,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Scientific by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Core Scientific by 1,709.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,971,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Core Scientific by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,667,452 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

