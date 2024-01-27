Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $25.11 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of NVR worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,682 shares of company stock valued at $59,306,762. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded up $16.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,035.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,988.99 and a 52 week high of $7,423.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,777.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,321.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

