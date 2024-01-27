Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 338,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 767,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,068. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

