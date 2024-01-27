Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,346. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,343,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

