Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,346. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
