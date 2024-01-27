Belrium (BEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.