First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $1.58 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,589,684,851 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,589,684,851.31. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99946247 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $5,889,353,248.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

