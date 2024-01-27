NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017506 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00020278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.39 or 1.00014017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011294 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00204855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003496 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

