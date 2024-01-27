iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 58,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,351. The stock has a market cap of $866.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.57.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

