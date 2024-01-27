PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $107.12 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $107.12 million and $1.36 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,662,790 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 779,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.13016674 USD and is up 12.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,854,923.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

