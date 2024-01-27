Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 362 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. 5,935,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

