Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SCHM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,230. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
