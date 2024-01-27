Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Boosted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

