Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 530,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 524,901 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.99. 1,186,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,189. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

