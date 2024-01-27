Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $324,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 36,692 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. STF Management LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 23,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.63. 2,048,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.