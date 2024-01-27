Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ remained flat at $60.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 803,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,835. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

