Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 592.4% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kyocera Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,306. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. Kyocera has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kyocera will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

