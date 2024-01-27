Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 578.5% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advantest Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ATEYY stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $38.57. 211,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,994. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.43. Advantest has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $804.64 million for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

