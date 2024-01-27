Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 2,960.5% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. 260,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.84) to GBX 7,400 ($94.03) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,978.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.