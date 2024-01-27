Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

PGR stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

