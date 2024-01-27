Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

ZBH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.69. 982,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.