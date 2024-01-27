Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Grows By 4,200.0%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.94.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

