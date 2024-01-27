Short Interest in Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Grows By 3,800.0%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nissan Chemical Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNCHY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.21. Nissan Chemical has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $351.14 million during the quarter.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

