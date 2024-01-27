Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Rises By 2,881.3%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 2,881.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MISUMI Group Price Performance
MISUMI Group stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 8.31. 23,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.02 and its 200-day moving average is 8.28. MISUMI Group has a 12 month low of 6.92 and a 12 month high of 13.11.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
