Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Rises By 2,881.3%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 2,881.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MISUMI Group stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 8.31. 23,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.02 and its 200-day moving average is 8.28. MISUMI Group has a 12 month low of 6.92 and a 12 month high of 13.11.

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

