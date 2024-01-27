EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 827,253 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,430,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,903,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,575. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $192.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

