EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 39.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 157.8% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 241,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,100. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

