eCash Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $623.81 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,133.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00578832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00172171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,618,835,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,867,173,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

