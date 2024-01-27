NBC Securities Inc. Invests $610,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BX stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
