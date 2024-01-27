NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after acquiring an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS traded down $9.02 on Friday, reaching $110.53. 1,807,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,961. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

