NBC Securities Inc. Invests $621,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

