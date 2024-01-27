Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,538,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,215,000.

PULS stock remained flat at $49.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 625,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.65.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

