Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 1,959 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 73,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $193.93. 2,379,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,972. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

