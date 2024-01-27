Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 11,192 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

