iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,031,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,912,124. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

