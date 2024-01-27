986 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after acquiring an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.65. The stock had a trading volume of 892,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

