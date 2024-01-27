Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,069 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. 5,748,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

