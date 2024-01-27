Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 457,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 386,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

