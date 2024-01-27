Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SCHK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 145,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,950. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

